Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 2,385 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $13,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,021,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 21,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terry L. Blaker raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 17,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $160.84 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $162.71. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.99.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.36.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

