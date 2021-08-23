Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 24,305 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 205.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 24,305 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 225.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $1,919,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,671,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,668 shares of company stock worth $58,188,526 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $307.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $308.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.22. The company has a market cap of $80.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.96.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

