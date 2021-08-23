Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 658 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $6,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,310 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,699 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,198,000 after purchasing an additional 189,407 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,910,000 after purchasing an additional 135,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,964,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,653,000 after purchasing an additional 36,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579 in the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.73.

Shares of DOCU opened at $289.04 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.49 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.74 and a beta of 0.85.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

