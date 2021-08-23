Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 932 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Casey’s General Stores worth $7,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 80,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CASY stock opened at $200.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.97. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.38 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 16.23%.

CASY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.00.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.