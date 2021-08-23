Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $9,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of TRP opened at $45.80 on Monday. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.39. The firm has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.72%.

TRP has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.