Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,610 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $32,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $44,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $550.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $510.12. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $295.37 and a 52-week high of $549.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $190,623.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,503.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829 over the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.67.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

