Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 185 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of AMERCO worth $8,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMERCO during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in AMERCO during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in AMERCO by 1,237.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AMERCO by 40.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 31.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $644.30 on Monday. AMERCO has a one year low of $345.19 and a one year high of $666.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $590.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.86.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. AMERCO had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 17.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 47.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow bought 81,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $551.76 per share, for a total transaction of $45,139,485.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,896,875.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

