Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 2,791 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Quest Diagnostics worth $11,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,927,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $229,685,000 after purchasing an additional 79,856 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

DGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.78.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DGX opened at $152.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.15. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.10 and a 52 week high of $153.43.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.