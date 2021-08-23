Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 587,771 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,784 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Regions Financial worth $11,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Regions Financial by 1,538.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price on the stock. Compass Point upped their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.04.

NYSE RF opened at $20.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.83. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

