Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $10,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,220,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,520,000 after purchasing an additional 619,379 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 40.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,190,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,204 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 59.4% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,593 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortive by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,068,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,617,000 after buying an additional 606,524 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Fortive by 12.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,545,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,757,000 after buying an additional 607,975 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive stock opened at $73.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $60.82 and a 52-week high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

