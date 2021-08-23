Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $12,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in The Allstate during the first quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in The Allstate by 150.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James set a $130.49 target price on The Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.17.

NYSE ALL opened at $134.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.15. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $86.51 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

