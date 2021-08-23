Financial Counselors Inc. Has $10.26 Million Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.07% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $10,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $59.86 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $69.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XRAY. TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

