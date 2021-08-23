Financial Counselors Inc. Has $12.55 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $12,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 61,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total value of $3,063,403.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,400,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,983,689,479.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,284,132 shares of company stock valued at $313,806,792 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.47.

LLY stock opened at $270.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.43. The company has a market cap of $259.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.