Financial Counselors Inc. Has $14.35 Million Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Commerce Bancshares worth $14,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,064,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,059,000 after acquiring an additional 663,915 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 777,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,571,000 after acquiring an additional 190,479 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $8,081,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 988,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after acquiring an additional 73,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $5,384,000. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

CBSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

CBSH stock opened at $69.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.25. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.97. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.