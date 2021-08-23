Financial Counselors Inc. Has $15.46 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $15,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 65,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 47.5% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 127,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 41,220 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 60,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D opened at $80.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.95. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The firm has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on D. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

