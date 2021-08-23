Financial Counselors Inc. Has $8.15 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 246,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,973,000 after acquiring an additional 9,662 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.1% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 35,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 149,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,481,373.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,958 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,955.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Raymond James downgraded Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.10.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $86.02 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.