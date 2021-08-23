Financial Counselors Inc. Has $8.31 Million Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.17% of Curtiss-Wright worth $8,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 9.5% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CW opened at $117.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.61. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $83.04 and a twelve month high of $133.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 9.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

