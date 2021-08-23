Financial Counselors Inc. Has $8.54 Million Stock Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Hillenbrand worth $8,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Hillenbrand by 261.9% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 15.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 31.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $280,902.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

HI opened at $44.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.04. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

