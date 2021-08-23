Financial Counselors Inc. Has $9.71 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 137,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,743,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.90.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $600.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $118.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 714.91, a PEG ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $432.85 and a 12 month high of $608.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $564.62.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,292. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,406 shares of company stock worth $25,224,853 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

