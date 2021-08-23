Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $15,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 50.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Booking by 4.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 50.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,487.24.

BKNG opened at $2,074.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,194.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,589.00 and a one year high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($10.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

