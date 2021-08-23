Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Camden National Bank raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $208.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market cap of $147.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 394.11%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.83.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.