Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 26,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $75.45 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.60.

