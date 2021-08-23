Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,964 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Avery Dennison worth $10,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $218.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $112.69 and a 12-month high of $226.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.10.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

