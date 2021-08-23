Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.9% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 143,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $103,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,205,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.1% in the second quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the second quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 21,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,953,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $357.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $353.26 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $373.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,582,676.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

