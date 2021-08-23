Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 1,419 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $8,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,692,977,000 after buying an additional 9,207,924 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,084,743,000 after buying an additional 7,582,117 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth approximately $908,783,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,053,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $845,170,000 after buying an additional 2,260,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,358,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $800,527,000 after buying an additional 37,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $149.76 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 122.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 54.04%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.59.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

