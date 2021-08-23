Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $8,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Cintas by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Cintas by 4,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $392.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.27. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $307.65 and a 1 year high of $396.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.11%.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.44.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

