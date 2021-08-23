Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 14,247 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,247 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 119,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,833,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 232,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,951,000 after buying an additional 44,211 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Paychex by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 7,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $115.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.92 and a 12-month high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.29.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $65,123.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,748,433.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $15,499,598.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 410,374 shares in the company, valued at $46,187,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

