Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 6,033 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,033 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $12,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NYSE GSK opened at $41.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.31. The company has a market capitalization of $112.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.13%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

