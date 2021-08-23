Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 779 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,830 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 47,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $170.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.43. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.90 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The company has a market cap of $270.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

