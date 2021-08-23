FinNexus Reaches Market Cap of $306,205.63 (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. FinNexus has a market cap of $306,205.63 and $21.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FinNexus coin can now be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, FinNexus has traded up 4,202.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00057760 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00016226 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00051021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $407.00 or 0.00825637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00101924 BTC.

FinNexus Coin Profile

FinNexus (FNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

FinNexus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

