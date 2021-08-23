FIO Protocol Tops 24-Hour Volume of $8.70 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $79.44 million and $8.70 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000463 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000182 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 100.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000107 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001470 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001184 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 776,631,185 coins and its circulating supply is 349,661,306 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.