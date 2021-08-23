Fireball (FIRE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.00

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded down 59.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Fireball has a market capitalization of $32,813.71 and approximately $4.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fireball coin can now be purchased for $1.67 or 0.00003358 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Fireball has traded 59.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000650 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.25 or 0.00155715 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Fireball Coin Profile

Fireball (FIRE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 19,698 coins. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fireball is fireball.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Fireball

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fireball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fireball using one of the exchanges listed above.

