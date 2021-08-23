First Ascent Asset Management LLC Has $43.71 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 817,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,731 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 11.6% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $43,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 40,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock remained flat at $$53.80 during mid-day trading on Monday. 674,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,816. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $52.48 and a 1-year high of $54.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

