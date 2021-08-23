First Ascent Asset Management LLC Purchases 16,532 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 3.5% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $13,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 173,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,751,000 after buying an additional 15,737 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,208,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $185.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,292. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $122.45 and a 1-year high of $190.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.12.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

