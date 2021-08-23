First Ascent Asset Management LLC Sells 4,497 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,497 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF accounts for 1.5% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned 0.63% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 4,941,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,882,000 after buying an additional 119,431 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,071,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,458,000 after purchasing an additional 91,720 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,105,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,726,000 after purchasing an additional 118,127 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 606,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INTF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.10. 59,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,077. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.17. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 52-week low of $23.17 and a 52-week high of $31.59.

