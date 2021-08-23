First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Sold by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,785,458 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 163,722 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 2.14% of First Hawaiian worth $78,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth $221,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 50.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 33,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 19,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FHB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James began coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

FHB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,474. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 36.16%. The company had revenue of $180.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 71.72%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

