First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.74

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.74 and last traded at $55.24, with a volume of 656991 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.55.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.00.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,557,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,749,000 after purchasing an additional 187,345 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 64,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 6,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

