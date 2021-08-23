First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRME. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $366,962.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 25.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 66,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,722 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 8.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 2.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRME opened at $41.37 on Monday. First Merchants has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.44.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 33.81%. Equities research analysts expect that First Merchants will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

