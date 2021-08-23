First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,191,515 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 149,961 shares during the period. First Republic Bank makes up 1.6% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.27% of First Republic Bank worth $410,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 75.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 24.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 37.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $195.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,626. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.96. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $100.38 and a fifty-two week high of $204.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

FRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.21.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

