First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 604,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,599 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $36,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 98.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 453,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,169,000 after buying an additional 224,183 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth about $12,042,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 50.4% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 437,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,224,000 after buying an additional 146,455 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,818,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,032,000 after purchasing an additional 139,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 74.2% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 308,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,480,000 after purchasing an additional 131,275 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.95. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.92 and a 52-week high of $60.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.