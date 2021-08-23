Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.95 Billion

Brokerages expect that Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) will report $3.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Fiserv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.89 billion and the highest is $4.09 billion. Fiserv reported sales of $3.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year sales of $15.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.18 billion to $15.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $16.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.15 billion to $16.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 3.6% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in Fiserv by 1.8% during the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in Fiserv by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 1.8% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $116.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a PE ratio of 69.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.21. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

