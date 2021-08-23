Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $254.00 to $271.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Five Below traded as high as $230.04 and last traded at $228.12, with a volume of 2892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $225.11.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.43.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Five Below by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Five Below by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Five Below by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank raised its stake in Five Below by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.70, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.03.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. Five Below’s revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

