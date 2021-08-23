FLO 24 Hour Volume Hits $60,018.00 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. FLO has a market cap of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FLO alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About FLO

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.