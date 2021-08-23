Flutter Entertainment (FLTR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Flutter Entertainment (LON: FLTR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/12/2021 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from £162.57 ($212.40) to £170.04 ($222.16). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £162.90 ($212.83) to £172.50 ($225.37). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from £160 ($209.04) to £175 ($228.64). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Flutter Entertainment had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/28/2021 – Flutter Entertainment had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a £117 ($152.86) price target on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £162.90 ($212.83) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/22/2021 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £160 ($209.04) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/12/2021 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £174.50 ($227.99) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/5/2021 – Flutter Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating. They now have a £162.57 ($212.40) price target on the stock, down previously from £162.85 ($212.76).

6/29/2021 – Flutter Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a £193 ($252.16) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON FLTR opened at £137 ($178.99) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £24.02 billion and a PE ratio of -329.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of £131.60. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 52 week low of £109.46 ($143.01) and a 52 week high of £196.81 ($257.13). The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48.

In related news, insider Peter Jackson sold 9,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of £142.07 ($185.62), for a total value of £1,351,653.98 ($1,765,944.58).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

