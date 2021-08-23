Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Trading Down 2.8%

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)’s stock price fell 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.31 and last traded at $38.50. 765 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 291,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.59.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLYW. Wolfe Research began coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. began coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Flywire from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Flywire from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Flywire has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Get Flywire alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.51.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.46 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flywire in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Flywire in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Flywire in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Flywire in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.