FOAM (FOAM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $43,943.00

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One FOAM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0444 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. FOAM has a total market cap of $14.04 million and approximately $43,943.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FOAM has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00057770 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00015769 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00051304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.00 or 0.00829276 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002076 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM (CRYPTO:FOAM) is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

