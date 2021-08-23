Focused Investors LLC Grows Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Focused Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 482,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,100 shares during the quarter. Cigna accounts for about 3.6% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Focused Investors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Cigna worth $114,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $207.74. 1,201,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,882. The firm has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.18.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.16.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

