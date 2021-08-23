Focused Investors LLC Has $96.71 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Focused Investors LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,400 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies accounts for about 3.1% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of L3Harris Technologies worth $96,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

LHX traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $232.49. 667,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,735. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $234.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.17.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,459,144.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.77.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

