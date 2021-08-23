Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will post sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.03 billion and the highest is $2.19 billion. Foot Locker reported sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year sales of $8.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.55 billion to $8.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $9.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.13. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FL. B. Riley upped their target price on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Argus increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.23.

In other news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $7,387,429.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,258 shares of company stock worth $12,981,580 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,308,306 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $635,301,000 after buying an additional 445,365 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,321 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $503,681,000 after purchasing an additional 205,795 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,802,398 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $326,717,000 after purchasing an additional 351,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $169,078,000 after purchasing an additional 103,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,107 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $77,021,000 after purchasing an additional 43,649 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker stock opened at $58.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.36. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $66.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.47%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

