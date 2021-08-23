Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price objective boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FL. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.91.

Foot Locker stock opened at $58.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.36. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $624,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $7,387,429.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,258 shares of company stock worth $12,981,580 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Foot Locker by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 46.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

